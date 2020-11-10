 Valorant Ion skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant Ion skin bundle revealed: price, release date

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:01

by Lauren Bergin
ion-featured
Riot Games

Share

Ion

As the Reaver skin bundle reaches the end of its second run in the Valorant store, Riot Games have released an all-new skin line alongside Patch 1.12. Here’s everything you need to know, including the skin prices and release date. 

Just as the Reaver skins make their way out of the Valorant store, Riot Games are replacing it with an entire new skin line for players to get their hands on: Ion.

Riot describe the new line as having been ‘forged at the edge of darkness’ and being ‘revered for its power’, noting that ‘humanity’s last hope is in your hands.’ This certainly gives off alien invasion vibes, reflected in the futuristic silvers and blues that make these skins so iconic.

Art lead Sean Marino explains that the Ion skins are the “other extreme” to the Reaver skins. Inspired by artists such as Syd Mead and Daniel Simon, Ion relies on “clean lines, smooth edges and neo-futurism” to make it a “fully-fledged white sci-fi skin”.

Ion Bundle Price

Riot have announced that the price for each individual weapon skin is 1,775VP, with the melee skin costing 3,550VP.

For Valorant fanatics who want to upgrade their entire arsenal to mirror their love for sci-fi, the whole bundle can be purchased for 7,100VP, making the whole pack ‘Premium Edition’.

Listed below is what the bundle includes:

Skins:

  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Melee

Other:

  • Ion Player Card
  • Spray
  • Gun Buddy

Ion skin bundle Release date

The Ion skins will be available to purchase on 11 November.

Check out some images of the weapons and variants below.

Phantom

ion-phantom

Sheriff

Ion-Sheriff

Bucky

ion-bucky

Operator

ion-op

Melee

ion-melee

Also, here’s a shot of the cute little sci-fi gun buddy:

Ion-Gun-Buddy

It’ll be exciting to see these new skins drop in game, so make sure that you’re online and ready to get them. After all it’s 2020, who knows when the aliens are going to invade…

Fortnite

How to get free Black Widow skin bundle in Fortnite

Published: 10/Nov/2020 15:31 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 15:33

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Black Widow revealed snow suit
Epic Games

Share

Continuing its lengthy partnership with Marvel, which has seen a number of top superheroes arrive in the game, Fortnite has revealed that Black Widow will be the next character to get a cosmetic bundle — and players can get it for free, too.

In the past, we’ve seen a number of popular Marvel characters arrive in the game including the likes of Thor, Iron Man, Groot, Storm, and many more.

While fans had been expecting Venom to be next on the scene, Epic Games have thrown a curve ball, by revealing that the next character will be Black Widow.

Fortnite marvel characters
Epic Games
There are a number of popular Marvel characters in Fortnite already.

Now, Black Widow has actually had a skin in Fortnite before. She appeared in the Fortnite x Avengers Endgame crossover event in April 2019, so many players will have bought and used the skin in the past.

However, the new skin is actually be a variant of the old one, bringing a new spin to Black Widow cosmetics.

As revealed by Epic Games, the skin is “Black Widow (Snow Suit)” — giving players a winter variation of the character as we approach the holiday season.

Not only that, but it will feature in an upcoming Marvel Knockout duo tournament, from which players will be able to win the Black Widow bundle completely free.

Black Widow Cup snow suit cosmetics bundle
Epic Games
The Black Widow Cup gives players the opportunity to win the skin completely free.

How to get the Black Widow skin bundle for free

To earn the Black Widow cosmetics bundle for free, you’ll have to get practicing and take part in the upcoming Marvel Knockout tournament. This will take place on Wednesday, November 11.

If you and your duo place well in your region, you’ll get the bundle for free. Here’s the breakdown of where you need to place to win it:

  • Europe: 1st – 800th
  • NA East: 1st – 500th
  • NA West: 1st – 200th
  • Brazil: 1st – 200th
  • Asia: 1st – 100th
  • Oceania: 1st – 100th
  • Middle East: 1st – 100th

So, there it is: you don’t even need to win the tournaments to earn the skin. That said, the competition will be stiff, so you’ll want to give it your all either way.