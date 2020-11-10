Valorant Ion skin bundle revealed: price, release date - Dexerto

As the Reaver skin bundle reaches the end of its second run in the Valorant store, Riot Games have released an all-new skin line alongside Patch 1.12. Here’s everything you need to know, including the skin prices and release date.

Just as the Reaver skins make their way out of the Valorant store, Riot Games are replacing it with an entire new skin line for players to get their hands on: Ion.

Riot describe the new line as having been ‘forged at the edge of darkness’ and being ‘revered for its power’, noting that ‘humanity’s last hope is in your hands.’ This certainly gives off alien invasion vibes, reflected in the futuristic silvers and blues that make these skins so iconic.

Art lead Sean Marino explains that the Ion skins are the “other extreme” to the Reaver skins. Inspired by artists such as Syd Mead and Daniel Simon, Ion relies on “clean lines, smooth edges and neo-futurism” to make it a “fully-fledged white sci-fi skin”.

Ion Bundle Price

Riot have announced that the price for each individual weapon skin is 1,775VP, with the melee skin costing 3,550VP.

For Valorant fanatics who want to upgrade their entire arsenal to mirror their love for sci-fi, the whole bundle can be purchased for 7,100VP, making the whole pack ‘Premium Edition’.

Listed below is what the bundle includes:

Skins:

Phantom

Sheriff

Bucky

Operator

Melee

Other:

Ion Player Card

Spray

Gun Buddy

Ion skin bundle Release date

The Ion skins will be available to purchase on 11 November.

Check out some images of the weapons and variants below.

Phantom

Sheriff

Bucky

Operator

Melee

Also, here’s a shot of the cute little sci-fi gun buddy:

It’ll be exciting to see these new skins drop in game, so make sure that you’re online and ready to get them. After all it’s 2020, who knows when the aliens are going to invade…