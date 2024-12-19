Valorant games are being ruined by “unprecedented” number of smurfs

Valorant players have claimed that the game is “unenjoyable” at lower levels due to an “unprecedented” number of smurf accounts popping up.

Trying to get up through the ranks of Valorant can be a tricky process, but it’s made even trickier by smurfs. Smurfs aren’t a new thing, they’ve been in gaming forever, as higher-ranked players use fresh accounts to play at low levels.

Some of these smurfs have backup accounts just so they can play with friends at lower levels, whereas others use it as a way to ruin other players’ days.

Article continues after ad

It has been a long-time bugbear for players, especially those who feel like they’re going nowhere while still getting dominated by fresh accounts.

Valorant players have had enough of smurfs

However, some players believe it has gotten worse than ever and it’s turning them off playing – especially in the lower ranks.

“I’ve been around silver 2-gold 1 for a while now, and nearly every game has a bronze or sometimes even iron player going 27-5. It’s so miserable how many smurfs there are in low ranks,” Redditor ITellMyselfSecrets4 complained, adding that “low ELO is so unenjoyable” right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“100% me and my buddy also noticed this… we’re both in Silver 2 and everyone is a bunch of crackshots hitting headshots while counter-strafing. Idk what’s going on..,” another player added. “The amount of smurfs in low ranks in this game is unprecedented,” commented another.

Riot Games Riot has implemented systems to combat smurfing.

Other players noted that there is still a big problem with “throwers” who are trying to derank by intentionally losing.

“The bigger problem to me is the throwers. Either just a complete dud of a game or intentional throwing,” StableDisaster argued. “People will literally throw because they don’t like the map,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Riot have tried to get a grip on smurf accounts in the past, adding a ‘Automated Smurf Detection’ system. They’ve managed to crack down by almost 20% at times, but they’ve still got a ways to go.