Valorant Game Changers world champions make one change in surprise move

G2 Esports has announced a surprise change to its world championship-winning Valorant roster for the upcoming Game Changers EMEA Series 2 tournament.

G2 Esports announced a surprise roster move for its Game Changers team ‘G2 Gozen’ on June 29 ahead of the start of EMEA Game Changers Series 2 competition. In a video announcement posted to Twitter, the organization revealed that its young star Maryam ‘Mary’ Maher is taking a break to focus on school.

“Mary has decided to take a break from competitive Valorant to focus on her studies,” G2’s statement said.

In her stead, the team has signed Sarah ‘sarah’ Ahmed as a stand-in for the tournament.

Mary was a stand-out player for G2 Gozen and was a big part of the squad’s world championship run in 2022. The teenage player also helped her squad win the first EMEA Game Changers event of the year. G2 Gozen defeated BBL Queens in Game Changers Series One 3-2 in the Grand Final.

G2 announced change to Valorant Game Changers roster

sarah is a Valorant player from the United Kingdom and has been competing since 2022. Before joining G2 Gozen, the Game Changers competitor played on Sabes Impact. Her team qualified for both EMEA Game Changers Series One and Two in 2022.

Her squad, however, only ever made it as deep as the third round of the lower bracket.

EMEA Game Changers Series Two is set to start with the group stage on July 3. G2 Gozen is in Group A alongside Alliance Coven, Karmine Crop GC and NAVI Celestials among other top squads. The top four from each group will move on to a playoff bracket to decide who will get the most points for 2023 Game Changers world championship qualification and the tournament trophy.