Valorant fans demand nerfs for “overpowered” Jett ahead of VCT Champions

After an incredibly strong showing at Masters: Berlin, Valorant fans are hoping to see some nerfs to Jett ahead of VCT Champions in December.

Valorant’s second-ever international tournament, Masters: Berlin, is soon coming to an end, and fans are calling for Riot to make some nerfs to the game’s most popular agent, Jett.

With hundreds of thousands of dollars up for grabs and a ticket to the 2021 Valorant Champions Tour finals in December on the line, 15 teams over the past week have battled it out in Berlin.

While trying to prove who deserves their spot at Champions it’s no surprise to see Valorant’s most popular picked almost the entire tournament, but some believe she’s overpowered.

Jett is targeted towards the young and gifted aimers. The agent’s sole intention is to be unreasonably aggressive, and it comes at no consequence, as the agent has the ability to quickly weave in and out of fights with her dashes.

Despite there being four other duelists in Valorant that have a quite similar playstyle, Jett has an 84% pick rate at Masters: Berlin, compared to the next duelist at 28%. Just the pick rates show the impact that the agent has, and fans are desperately calling for nerfs.

A post on Valorant’s competitive subreddit got plenty of traction, and it highlights the issues with the agent and the current meta. “Berlin is showing how overpowered Jett is,” they said. “Pretty much every time a Jett player is doing well, it feels impossible to challenge that player and the only way to solve it is using the 100t strat of finding where that player is and just running away.”

Other Valorant players weighed in too, mentioning another agent Skye, who is also considered to be one of the strongest in the game with her healing adding to the problem. “The Skye meta makes it even worse cause the Jetts get healed back to 100,” they noted.

“I think pretty much all pros agree Jett is overpowered. Riot won’t do anything though,” added another. “I think it’s stupid how she can dash even if she gets stunned. Don’t get why that’s still a thing,” commented another p.layer.

While Valorant fans and players believe there are changes needed to be made, there’s no indication from Riot on if anything will be done.

Riot focuses heavily on in-game statistics, and while they care about the communities opinion, they’re unlikely to make any changes before the game’s biggest event.