Valorant fans baffled by “crazy” VCT Karambit capsule price

Valorant players have hit out at the “crazy” leaked price of the brand-new VCT Karambit knife that is coming in the 2025 Season Capsule.

Over the last few years, Riot Games have released a number of Valorant bundles that let players support the first-person shooter’s competitive scene. Each Valorant Champions event gets a new capsule, and last year saw the arrival of team bundles.

With the calendar turning to 2025, Riot revealed a brand-new bundle in the form of the 2025 Season Capsule. Instead of supporting their favorite teams directly, the profits from the capsule will be spread across the different international leagues.

The bundle caught players’ attention as it comes with a new Karambit knife – the aptly named VCT Karambit – in five different chromas for each league.

VCT Karambit price leaked by Valorant team

That new knife is set to go live on February 6, however, the price has seemingly been leaked early and fans aren’t too pleased with the idea of spending 5440 VP on it.

“54€ for one knife is absolutely crazy hahaha. Valorant is so cooked skins-wise. For that money, you can actually get the cheapest cs knife lol,” one fan said. “For this price, I can get a real karambit,” another added.

“If they’re going to charge 55 dollars at least try and make it look like it wasn’t drawn in MS Paint on a trackpad. Looks like s*it,” another chimed in. “At least add a kill effect to it,” another suggested.

Other players claimed that the new bundle feels like a “downgrade” on the similar one that was added back in 2023.

The bundle is available for a limited time, from February 6 until March 2, which is the end of Masters Bangkok.

Given that the profits are being shared around the international leagues, its unlikely that Riot will offer a discount at any point.