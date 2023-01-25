Valorant Executive Producer reveals game replays are in the works

Anna Donlon, the Executive Producer of Valorant, has revealed that more is coming to Valorant than what was teased in the recent Dev Diaries, including replays for matches among other things.

Donlon and Valorant Game Director Andy Ho laid out what is set to come to Valorant in 2023 and a Dev Dairies video released on January 24. The two teased the release of new modes like Teamdeath Match, Valorant’s port to consoles and the path-to-pro system in Premier.

The next day, Donlon teased another feature that Riot Games is working to add to Valorant, game replays.