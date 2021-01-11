Logo
Valorant Episode 2 Developer stream roundup: leaderboards, Yoru, Battle Pass & more

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:42

by Bill Cooney
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

It’s just about time for Valorant Episode 2 to start up. With just a day before things kick off the game’s developers filled us in on what’s coming our way, and we’ve got the full rundown on everything that got covered.

Each Episode in Valorant is made up of three Acts, with each Act lasting around two months and coming with its own Battle Pass, and other content like maps and Agents released sporadically as well.

The big news to start Episode 2 is the release of the newest Agent: the stealthy Duelist Yoru, but there’s plenty of other content that was covered, so let’s dive right in and take a look at what they went over.

Leaderboards finally coming to Valorant

First up in the hot seats across from host Tyler ‘FionnOnFire’ Erzberger were the Competitive team made up of devs Jon Walker and Ian Fielding, who revealed that ranked leaderboards would finally be arriving with the start of Episode 2 (and not in 2022, thank goodness).

With the launch of Episode 2 there will be an in-client leaderboard available for everyone, and it will be unique for each region,” Fielding said. “Also, just a day after the patch we’ll have a web leaderboard coming out as well.”

The leaderboard will be updated in real-time, so players won’t have to wait around to see any changes, but will only list players ranked Immortal+, who make up less than 1% of the current player population.

Changes to the “arrow” system in Valorant’s ranked mode were also discussed, and if you want to read all about what’s happening there just check out our article that explains it all. Over the course of Episode 2, Fielding added, devs also hope to “manage and improve” how they deal with AFK players.

Map Changes

Icebox B Site
Riot Games
Icebox was the most recent Valorant map released.

On the map side of things, no new stages were outright revealed or announced, but stage designer Joseph Ziegler hinted that it’s “not unlikely” we could see another new map released before Episode 3 rolls around.

Devs admitted that Icebox can be a “difficult map to pick up” so they want to give it a little time to be played on before making any drastic change, but were open to the idea going forward.

Yoru — repositioning with a dash of stealth

Despite his apparently powerful kit, Devs said that the community reaction to Valorant’s newest Agent Yoru has been mostly positive from what they’ve seen so far.

Yoru will release on January 12 with the start of Season 2, and you can read all about his stealthy abilities right here. While his design started out a purely stealth-focused character, he eventually morphed into an Agent who relies on repositioning by using the ability to hide to help.

“We wanted to create a character focused on repositioning, and used stealth as a means to that end,” Character Lead Max Grossman explained. “We have this Duelist, kind of aggressive infiltrator character.”

Upcoming Episode 2 Battle Pass info

Finally, it was the Premium Content team’s turn to talk about what’s coming for Episode 2’s Battle Passes. Some of the biggest news was a bit of a letdown though, with Art Lead Sean Marino revealing that we shouldn’t expect Agent skins “anytime soon.”

Along with the new character releasing, there will of course be plenty of Yoru-themed cosmetics and content coming with the first Battle Pass of Episode 2, as well as some flashy new weapon skins and much more.

There you have it, our rundown of the top points from Valorant’s pre-Episode 2 Dev stream on January 11. If you want to watch the whole thing for yourself, you can check out the VOD right here.

Episode 2, Act 1 gets going on Tuesday, January 12 with the release of Yoru and the start of the brand new Battle Pass, so get ready, and we’ll see you on the battlefield.

Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg breaks own record for most-viewed Twitch stream

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:36

by Tanner Pierce
TheGrefg/Twitch

TheGrefg

Ahead of the reveal of his own Fortnite Icon Series skin, streamer TheGrefg shattered the Twitch all-time concurrent viewer record, which he previously hit himself back in December during the Fortnite Galactus event, reaching over 2.4 million viewers during it’s peak.

Soon, Fortnite streamer and YouTuber TheGrefg will be getting his very own skin in the battle royale game, which is sure to please longtime viewers and fans. To hype up the skin, he began streaming a few hours before the skins official reveal and during that time, he ended up breaking his own record for most-viewed Twitch stream.

The previous record, which was also set by him, was 660,000 viewers. During the stream on January 11, however, TheGrefg was able to reach over 2.4 million viewers, completely shattering the previous records.

TheGrefg
During his stream, TheGrefg hit 2.4 million viewers, shattering previous viewership records on Twitch.

What’s all the more impressive is that TheGrefg garnered most of those viewers before the actual skin reveal even took place. The viewership peaked, however, when it hit 2.4 million. For reference, this means that the streamer beat out his previous record by over 1.7 million viewers.

TheGrefg previously broke the record for most-viewed stream during the Fortnite Galacus event in early December 2020, which was previously held by Ninja, but at the time he just barely squeaked by, only surpassing it by around 10,000 viewers. While that was still impressive back then, this new record obviously takes the cake.

While the skin itself is pretty cool, especially for fans of the Spanish streamer, the fact that he was able to not only make a new record, but completely shatter it is insanely impressive, and arguably dwarfed the news about the skin in and of itself.

Considering it took this long for an individual streamer to hit over 2 million, it’s safe to say that this sort of record probably won’t be beaten again for a very long time. That being said, who knows, maybe TheGrefg will blow everyone away again in a few months and break this record. Only time will tell.