Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 details: New map Breeze, but no new Agent - Dexerto

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 is here, and it’s a bit of a different one. There’s a new map on the way in Breeze, but for the first time, no new Agent. We’ve got the full rundown on the update right here.

Yes, you read right. Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 will be launching without a new Agent. Feels a bit different, right?

There’s still plenty of new content to sink your teeth into though, including a new map Breeze, a battle pass, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

New Valorant map Breeze revealed

Valorant’s sixth map, Breeze, is coming in the game’s sixth Act. Funny that one, isn’t it? Breeze is a map set in the Bermuda Triangle featuring big open spaces and long sightlines that are an aim god’s dream.

The two-bombsite map features one-way ziplines and doors that allow you traverse the treacherous shores somewhat safely. We’ve got a full breakdown of the new map right here.

Look at these immaculate vibes on #VALORANT's Breeze 👀 pic.twitter.com/GCt0fbFII9 — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) April 23, 2021

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass details

Of course, a new Act also means a new battle pass. The Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass features 50 new tiers of rewards, including 13 new weapon skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, and more.

There’s a free battle pass and a Premium version, like all others since Valorant’s release. Looking for a full rundown of rewards? We’ve got you covered here.

Three new skin lines are being added in the #VALORANT Episode 2 Act 3 battle pass! 🌊 Depths

✨ Lightwave

🗡️ Songsteel pic.twitter.com/9DICpM2CvT — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) April 23, 2021

Riot delays new Agent until Episode 3

There’s one notable absence from Valorant Episode 2 Act 3: details on Agent 16. While it was originally believed that they’ll be coming with the next update, it appears that Riot has delayed their release until Episode 3.

The developer is yet to explain the reasoning behind delaying the Agent launch. A new character has joined the Valorant roster in every Act before this one. We will update you as more information arises.

When does Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 launch?

Valorant Episode 2 Act 3 is set to launch on April 27, 2021. Riot usually does a rolling launch, pushing the patch live in Asia first, before doing so in Europe and North America.

That means you have just a few days left to grind out the Act 2 rewards before they disappear forever, so get cracking!