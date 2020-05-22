Valorant devs reveal closed beta end time and progression reset details

Valorant developers Riot Games have revealed what time the closed beta will be ending on May 28, as well as what progress will be carried over from beta to the main game when it launches on June 2.

Valorant is arguably one of the most exciting games around today. Riot Games’ first foray into the first-person shooter genre, after tremendous success over the last decade with MOBA League of Legends, is sure to be a success, and the beta definitely warmed huge amounts of players to it.

Now, with the beta coming to an end, we take a look at when exactly you’ll have to tuck the game away for a while, as well as how much progress will carry over from the beta.

While it’s been well-publicized at this point that Valorant release date and closed beta end date confirmed, with the closed beta ending on May 28, some players have questioned how much of their hard-earned progress they’ll get to keep – if any at all.

We can confirm now that players will get to keep some of the progress they’ve earned, and exactly how long you’ve got to level up.

What time will the Valorant closed beta end?

At this point, you all know that the Valorant closed beta ends on May 28, but in a blog post straight from the Valorant devs, it has been confirmed that the beta will shut down at 9 am PT (12 pm ET/5 pm BST) in all regions.

That said, you will still be able to load into a game at 8:59 am PT – but after that, queues will end, and the servers will officially be shut off at 10:30 am PT.

That said, you will still be able to load into a game at 8:59 am PT – but after that, queues will end, and the servers will officially be shut off at 10:30 am PT.

Although the launch is cited as a worldwide one, it’s worth noting that Riot Games say that “there are still some regions that we can’t get to just yet, like Vietnam, India, the Middle East, and a few others,” so if you’re in one of those regions, you might have to hold out a little longer.

What progress will carry over from Valorant closed beta to full game?

Riot Games also revealed in their blog post that all Valorant progress will be reset except for whatever you earned in the Closed Beta player pass.

Your store purchases won’t carry over with you, but however many Valorant points you bought throughout the duration of the beta will be credited back to your account, with a convenient 20% bonus on top. So if you bought 1000 Valorant points, you’ll have 1200 Valorant points at launch.

So, if you're worried about losing the things you purchased, don't worry: you'll get your points back and more. It may be frustrating buying them again, but at least you're not losing it.

So, if you’re worried about losing the things you purchased, don’t worry: you’ll get your points back and more. It may be frustrating buying them again, but at least you’re not losing it.

Although it might be a bit frustrating to lose the rest of your progress, to some it may be a welcome change; now you’ve learned more of the game, that original progression might look pretty poor compared to what it will do after a couple of weeks with the full game.

So make sure to get those games in now before the beta ends, and if you’re looking to buy Valorant points, now might be the perfect time so you can get your bonus on top.