Valorant devs tease plans for new modes: 3v3 & 7v7, shorter games, more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 5:33

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Even more game modes could soon be on the way to Valorant as developers at Riot Games have teased a number of experiments currently in the works, including a potential 3v3 mode.

With Escalation having just launched on February 16, Valorant has now seen a total of six game modes since release. While some are permanent fixtures, others have come and gone in limited-time playlists.

It’s clear Riot are open to all kinds of new modes and the future appears bright in that regard. During a recent AMA on Reddit, the Valorant developers revealed some of their future plans, including experimenting with team sizes and game lengths to make new experiences for players. 

Bite-sized Valorant modes in the works

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
Quicker modes are in the works for Valorant.

One of the biggest talking points throughout the questionnaire was that of shorter game modes. While players enjoy the core Plant & Defuse game type, many wish to see quicker versions in Valorant.

“This is definitely something we’ve considered,” developer Jared ‘Darkhorse4Life’ Berbach told players. “There’s definitely a desire for a shorter form of the standard game mode. Nothing concrete to announce here as of yet, but stay tuned!

While there’s no set timeline for such a mode, Riot has big plans for it, fellow dev Lisa ‘Pwneride’ Ohanian confirmed.

“We see there’s a desire for an authentic, core Valorant experience that is shorter than our main game mode, and we’re actively having a lot of convos about the best way to achieve this in a way that feels good.”

Experimenting with team sizes in Valorant

With the current modes on offer, team sizes are rather limited. Standard playlists focus on strict 5v5 gameplay, while DM is set to FFA-only. That trend could soon be changing, however.

Riot has prototyped modes with different sizes, including 3v3 and 7v7. While they have “nothing concrete” to announce, they’re open to change.

It turns out they even tried 7v7 gameplay for Escalation. “Some people really liked it,” Kyle ‘tehleach’ Leach said, but it was too complicated to ship.

“The reason we ended up shipping 5v5 was mainly due to party sizes.” As a result of seven-player teams, you would be forced into playing with randoms due to the max party size of five.

“If we wanted to allow people to queue as [a seven stack], there would be a ton of client work to do and it would have caused us to delay this mode.”

No dates and no exact details are set in stone just yet, though Riot is always experimenting with ways to innovate in Valorant. New permanent fixtures could be right around the corner, so keep your eyes peeled.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #2 countdown: objectives, rewards, release date

Published: 19/Feb/2021 4:56

by Andrew Amos
FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 with Bastian Schweinsteiger
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FUT

Player-favorite promo Icon Swaps are back in FIFA 21, with EA SPORTS set to offer free versions of the prestigious cards. Here’s what you need to know about the second batch, including what Icons are included, and how you can unlock them.

Icon Swaps has already taken over FIFA 21 once ⁠— the first promotion was released back in December 2020. However, it’s returning again with a new set of Icons players can get their hands on.

That’s not all though ⁠— a selection of great packs will also be available to players. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Icon Swaps promo.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 2 release date

Icon Swaps #2 is expected to launch on February 19 after being teased in-game. The promo image hasn’t really given much away, except for the new card back which has divided the community.

Icon Swaps 2 objectives

To get “things” to swap for Icons, you’ll need to complete some objectives. By completing certain challenges in game, you’ll get some tokens you can cash in for those sweet Icon rewards.

The objectives are usually dished out in batches over a number of weeks, so you’ll have to keep a keen eye on when each set of challenges expire if you want to maximise your token farming.

None of the Icon Swaps 2 objectives have been made public yet, but it’s not long until they will be! We will keep you updated as they get pushed live.

Icon Swaps 2 rewards

Much like the objectives, EA hasn’t shared what rewards will be a part of Icon Swaps 2. However, taking a look at the first Icon Swaps can give us an idea of what to expect.

Obviously, you’ll be able to cash in your tokens for whatever Icons are on offer. However, there’ll also be packs ⁠— 85+ Players Packs, Ultimate Packs, Player Picks, and more. You’ll have to use your tokens wisely once the swaps open up.

The first batch of Icon Swaps are expected to arrive in FUT Season 2.
EA SPORTS
The Icons in this series of swaps haven’t been unveiled yet, but Cantona is a definite shoe-in.

Golden Goal rule: get Icon Swaps done quick

There is one certainty when it comes to Icon Swaps though, it’s likely you’ll have to play some Squad Battles or Live Friendlies. These can get pretty dragged out, making the endless grind even harder.

However, a community-driven effort worked a charm in the last Icon Swaps event, and will likely remain for the second rendition: implementing FIFA’s “Golden Goal.”

The rules are simple ⁠— if your opponent scores the opening goal in a game, concede the game. Your rivals should do the same for you (sportsmanship pending, of course), and that’ll allow players to rack up their wins with speed.