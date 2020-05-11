Valorant dev rules out cross-region play for now

A Riot Games dev has clarified that Valorant won’t be offering players the option to play with friends in other regions during the beta, but they didn’t rule it out entirely.

Several, but not all, online titles offer players the option to choose the server region they play in to let them game with friends.

For example, Activision Blizzard games give you the option to choose which region’s servers you want to play in through the launcher on PC. This means if you’re in North America and want to play with your friends across the pond in Europe you're able to, but at the cost of higher ping.

In response to a user named MeatIsMeaty on Reddit asking if Valorant players would be able to freely switch regions, Riot dev ZealousApathy replied that they had no plans for cross-region play in the foreseeable future, but didn't rule it out entirely.

"Is there any chance that in the future we'll be able to move regions/shards freely? I'm in the US and can't play with my brothers in Mexico," Meaty asked. "Right now it feels like we'll never be able to play Valorant together, which pretty much ruins the game for me."

"We don't have any plans to allow cross-region matchmaking right now," the dev revealed. "I'm not ruling it out forever, but don't expect it any time soon. I'm sorry that ruins the game for you!"

Based on what ZealousApathy said, it doesn't seem like we'll be getting the option to move to different local servers anytime soon.

This doesn't mean players should give up hope for it happening entirely, but in the meantime, it looks like we'll be stuck playing in our respective geographic areas.

Given that League of Legends, another Riot game that came out in 2009, still doesn't have cross-region play, Valorant players might not want to hold their breath on it happening.