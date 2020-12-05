 Valorant dev explains why kills aren't the most important for ranking up - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant dev explains why kills aren’t the most important for ranking up

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:48

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games

A Valorant dev has explained how the game’s ranking up system means kills are far from being the only factor in determining player’s ranks.

As it’s an FPS, you’d expect kills to be the undisputed most important part of the game; after all, the more heads you click, the more games you win, right?

Well, not quite. While players ranked at Immortal 3 and above have their ranks based purely on whether they win or lose a game, at lower levels you can still improve your ELO rating whether you win or not. This is because your performance has an influence – and performance isn’t all about kills.

A Valorant dev has explained why your level of performance can mean so much more than how many kills you pick up.

Valorant Icebox B
Riot Games
In patch 1.11, which saw the introduction of Icebox, Riot adjusted the Combat Score system to factor in non-damaging assists.

Valorant dev explains why performance is not just kills

Valorant’s new Senior Competitive Designer EvrMoar explained how factors outside of kills impact players’ ranks.

“Performance isn’t just kills, it looks at things like assists, flashes, smokes, utility, entry fragging, etc. so players that play a supportive role also see performance % increases for playing utility,” they explained to players.

“Being the top killer doesn’t always mean you were the highest performer on your team.”

Riot Games
Duelists like Jett have more raw killing ability than utility-based agents like Cypher.

In Valorant specifically, this makes sense. While on games like CS:GO, where every player starts the game with access to the same tools, putting more weight on kills in determining a player’s rank works, this doesn’t quite copy over to Valorant.

For example, it’s harder to compare the performance of a Jett player to the performance of a Cypher player is performance is based purely on kills.

If both players are of equal ability, it’s likely the Jett will frag out more due to her kit allowing more way of outdueling enemies in raw damage. Meanwhile, the Cypher player is likely to get fewer kills as his kit is centered more on providing information and utility for his team.

This means at ranks below Immortal, where individual performance plays a bigger part in determining where players are ranked, a multi-factored performance calculator means agents with more utility than raw killing ability aren’t completely ignored.

Call of Duty

Warzone players demand melee nerf as punches are stronger than guns

Published: 5/Dec/2020 11:22

by Connor Bennett
Call of Duty Modern Warfare character with Kalil Sticks
Activision

Share

Warzone

Some Call of Duty Warzone players are desperate for the developers to make to the power of melee strikes after some interesting clips have surfaced.

Even though plenty of Call of Duty fans have flocked to Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes, plenty of others are still dropping into Verdansk and trying to pick up wins in Warzone before their move to Cold War happens. 

While there is a lull in new Warzone content, given that Season 1 in Cold War won’t start until December 16, players are still running into issues – be it with unusual bugs, perceived balancing problems, and hackers. 

Plenty of the nagging glitches and weapon balancing issues should be ironed out once Warzone switches over to Cold War, though, some players are hoping that melee strikes also get a bit of a nerf as they’ve become incredibly powerful. 

warzone characters running with weapons
Infinity Ward
Warzone is set to move over to Black Ops Cold War at the start of Season 1.

Reddit user MichielbutsayMichael showcased a clip from one of their recent trips into Verdansk where, during the early part of the game, it seemed like they were destined to pick up a pretty easy kill. 

The Redditor chased an enemy, who only had a pistol, into a house with a KILO in-hand, ready to blast them away when they had a shot lined up. Though, when they finally did start spraying into their opponent, the tables were immediately flipped. 

With two pistol whips, MichielbutsayMichael was left heading to the Gulag even though they’d managed to put nearly a full magazine into their enemy’s chest. What made it even more annoying was that, upon watching the replay, it was clear that the enemy was barely still standing. 

Dear devs look at this video and ask yourself, is the melee part balanced? from CODWarzone

Plenty of players chimed in, voicing their own frustrations about the powerful melee strikes. “Not to mention Khali sticks randomly one hitting even though [you] have full armor and health. Melee is stupid,” said HungLikeALemur. “The lunge is ridiculous in this game, it’s like a f**king Halo energy sword lunge at this point,” added Eviscerate-You.

Another player, core433, suggested that the devs could, in a coming patch, make a change where for every bullet you are hit with, your melee power goes down. So, you’d still be strong in early game fights, but suffer if you tried after a few ticks of damage. 

Ultimately, a change like that is something for the devs to consider, and they’ll have plenty of buffs and nerfs in-store for Season 1. 

For now, though, players will just have to do their best to avoid taking melee strikes in-game because it’s like being hit by a prime Mike Tyson.