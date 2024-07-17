Valorant’s lead content producer has highlighted what makes the RGX 3.0 Karambit knife unique compared to the Firefly edition.

On July 16, Valorant announced the third rendition of the RGX line, featuring new skins for the Outlaw, Sheriff, and Karambit. The RGX series is one of the most popular in Valorant, making it the first to receive a third set of skins.

The main appeal of this small bundle is the spinnable Karambit knife, which players thought bore a striking resemblance to the butterfly knife released with RGX 2.0 in 2022. However, Valorant’s lead content producer has addressed the concerns on Reddit, pointing out the key differences between the two knives.

“What’s cool is you can spam inspect to trigger the RGB effect or not spam it to have a single color that matches the current RGX color you have,” said Riot Preeti.

A commenter also pointed out that “The butterfly knife had the same color-changing thing while it spins,” adding “Though that doesn’t make the new knife any less sexy.”

The RGX butterfly knife displays all its colors only during the inspection and changes its primary color to the next in the sequence – blue, red, green, and yellow – at the end.

As shown in the teaser videos, inspecting the Karambit reveals a wheel of different colors, resembling an RGB fan on a computer.

This feature is activated only by spamming the inspect button. Otherwise, the knife will spin in its primary color, a feature not available on the RGX butterfly knife, which can only spin the array of colors.

Players in the Reddit thread also expressed the potential issues with the flashing colors and effects, a problem also brought up with the Evori Dreamwings skins, which were called an “overdose of animations” by Sentinels player TenZ.

“I’ll probably get that knife, but the colors are too much for me, so I’ll keep it unupgraded,” they said.

“The RGB colors only appear when you spam equip. Otherwise, the swipes just match the color of the knife. Check it out when it’s out later this week, and let me know what you think about us adding this option for people who want a cleaner look,” responded Preeti.