Valorant community unfazed by Split rework

Riot Games has lifted the veil on the changes that have been made to Split. The rework has been met with a sense of apathy from the wider Valorant community.

Split was removed from Valorant’s active map pool in June 2022 with a promise from Riot to bring it back with some key changes to improve the quality of its design. On January 6, the developer released screenshots of the changes that have been made to the map, and the Valorant community is clearly not impressed.

The changes highlighted in the post are minimal, like a wider chokepoint or the addition of a slant to certain walls that will slightly benefit the attacking team. Valorant analyst and desk talent Jessica ‘Jess’ Bolden responded to the changes by asking what the philosophy behind the minimalist tweaks was.

Other community members were disappointed by the lack of big changes, considering the map has been out of the rotation for six months. Some even looked at the side-by-side comparisons and asked if they were the same photo.

Split returns to Valorant with a more balanced approach

Split has historically been a map that favors the defenders’ side. Across all ranked play, defenders on Split won 50.7% of the time in the final patch before the map was removed, according to Metasrc.

The community seems to agree that these changes, while minimal, give the attackers a bit more of an advantage.

In general, the community seems glad to have Split back in Valorant after a long hiatus from the map pool in casual and professional play. Valorant players can load Split to check out the changes once patch 6.0 is released on January 10.