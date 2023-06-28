Valorant community mocks VCT Pacific Ascension’s technical delays

The VCT Pacific Ascension tournament has been hit with multiple technical delays on its first day of matches and is getting mocked online for its poor start.

The start of VCT Pacific Ascension has been bumpy as the tournament has been marred by multiple technical issues. Because of the problems, the broadcast has been stretched to over 10 hours, with the second match still underway and one best-of-three series left to play.

The technical issues began almost as soon as the action started as the first map of the series between XERXIA Esports and ONE Team Esports had a short technical pause.

The second map, however, was where the technical delays really hit the tournament.

The players’ game client crashed during the match and the broadcast had to cut away to a graphic explaining what was going on as tournament officials worked to fix the issue.

“We are experiencing a technical issue at the moment. We will be right back,” the graphic said.

In the Valorant Competitive subreddit, several users have made derisive comments after a video of the players getting kicked out of the Valorant client was posted.

“Disappointing start to Pacific Ascension,” one user said.

“The admin forgot that the stove was on,” another user wrote. “Sorry, guys.”

The match was eventually able to resume, with XERXIA winning the series 2-1. But the issues continued into the second match, featuring NAOS and Fancy United Esports.

The tournament officials and Riot Games eventually released a statement saying that the issues stemmed from the competition’s LAN server. The match resumed on an online server.

VCT Pacific Ascension mocked for technical delays

Viewers and Valorant pros alike have taken to Twitter to poke fun at the delays and also to call the tournament organizer out for a poor first day of matches.

SCARZ coach Daulet ‘Fadezis’ Abilov put out a Tweet of smiling emojis in response to the move to an online server. Some viewers responded with laughter, and even the head coach of NRG Esports responded with a skull emoji.

The tournament was also mocked for an administrative mistake. The opening map of the second match was restarted after the first three rounds of play as the teams assumed they were test rounds.

“Biggest joke of the year,” one fan said.

The final match of the day, pitting SCARZ against Bonkers, is set to start almost 12 hours into the broadcast.