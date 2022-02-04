Valorant coach Onur accuses LOUD of “discrimination” in roster announcement

It’s been a controversial few months for Rodrigo ‘Onur’ Dalmago, the former KRU Esports coach.

At the start of 2022, Onur was deported from Brazil after failing to produce a valid vaccination passport in compliance with the country’s immigration rules. He had flown to Brazil to finalize discussions with LOUD to coach their official Valorant roster for 2022, but shortly after he was deported, LOUD pulled out of the negotiations and ceased to pursue him as a coach.

Nothing was heard from either party regarding the situation for a month, until February 3, when LOUD released an official video announcement of their completed Valorant roster.

ALÔ VALORANT, TA ME CUTANO? 📞 Fazer história sempre será uma das nossas maiores motivações e nessa nova modalidade não vai ser diferente. A seleção com os maiores está formada, afinal vocês já sabem que os meninos são absurdamente bons. VAMOOOOOOO 🔥 LOUD NO VALORANT pic.twitter.com/WWdN3wHAYF — #goLOUD (@LOUDgg) February 3, 2022

The video contained an Easter egg referencing the controversy with Onur in the form of a post-it note stuck to a wall with a list of vaccinated players, and one name crossed out at the bottom of the list— presumably Onur’s.

The Easter egg didn’t go unnoticed, with the community quickly inferring that it was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the org’s ill-fated negotiations with Onur and his subsequent deportation.

Hoy en la presentación de Loud me dejaron un mensaje. Dado el contexto no me puedo reir. Discriminar a una persona por su estado de salud es igual de condenable que hacerlo por su color de piel. No hay discriminación buena y mala. Al roster le deseo lo mejor. pic.twitter.com/RvJMHEKqEW — Rodrigo Dalmagro (@onurthegreat) February 3, 2022

Onur was quick to respond, taking to Twitter to claim that the organization had “left him a message” in the video and that he was being discriminated against for his choices regarding vaccination.

He stated that “discriminating against a person for health reasons is equally as reprehensible as discriminating against someone for their skin color”, and that “to call someone an anti-vaxxer is an act of discrimination”.

LOUD’s Valorant roster, coached by Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi, will make its first appearance under the new organization in the VCT Brazil Stage 1 Challengers.

Featuring some of the best players in South America, the team booked passage to the VCT event through the first closed qualifier, in which it played under the name ‘Pancada e Amigos’.