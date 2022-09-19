Valorant ChronoVoid skins bundle: Release date, price & weapons

ChronoVoid is the name of the upcoming skinline in the Valorant in-game store and here’s everything you need to know about the new set of skins.

A new skins bundle is going to be featured in the Valorant store as the “Kohaku & Matsuba” collection along with Champions 2022 Bundle will bid adieu.

The name of the upcoming skinline is ChronoVoid and you might find it similar to that of the Sentinels of Light bundle, lookswise.

If you are wondering what the ChronoVoid bundle looks like in the game, here’s a rundown of every gun skin featured in the bundle.

Riot Games The ChronoVoid bundle has a futuristic theme.

The ChronoVoid bundle costs 8,700 VP, belongs to the XE tier (upside-down orange pentagon) and will hit the in-game store on September 21, 2022. Like always, it will be featured for two weeks until it gets replaced by a new skinline.

The skins look elegant and follow a futuristic and magic-tech theme. They can evolve into further variants by spending Radianite Points and comes with animations and visual effects based on their theme.

Valorant ChronoVoid bundle weapons

Weapons featured to be having the new premium skins are:

Judge

Phantom

Sheriff

Vandal

Melee

The guns come in three variants – Green, Red, and Black and have four levels in total. The levels have different visual effects, ADS reticles, and firing audio.

Here’s a rundown of all the variants and their levels:

Level 1 – Custom model; custom ADS reticle; custom bullets

Level 2 – Custom muzzle flash visual effects and firing audio

Level 3 – Custom equip, reload, idle, and inspect animations, effects, and audio

Level 4 – Kill Banner and Finisher

Variant 1 – Green Variant

Variant 2 – Red Variant

Variant 3 – Black Variant

The melee weapon has been named “Terminus A Quo” and also comes with three variants and two levels with custom models, audio, inspect animation, and visual effects.

Apart from that, there will also be a Card, Spray, and a Gun Buddy following the theme of ChronoVoid.

