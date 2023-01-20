Valorant chief explains reasons behind controversial VCT LOCK//IN format

Leo Faria, the Global Head of Valorant Esports, went on the Valorant podcast The Wisemen and took questions about the VCT LOCK//IN tournament and why Riot Games made the tournament single-elimination along with other format questions.

The Valorant community collectively aired its disappointment at Riot Games and Faria when the Valorant Champions Tour LOCK//IN tournament format was announced on January 17. The Valorant chief went on to The Wisemen podcast to take questions from Sean Gares, Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan and Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau about the tournament’s format.

Faria was asked about the format and what went into Riot’s decision to make the 32-team tournament a single-elimination bracket the whole way through. Faria said that time constraints were the main reason the decision was made, from the number of match days to how much the tournament could bleed into the rest of the competitive calendar.

“We also don’t want and don’t like super long days. We can add more matches without adding more days, but that means adding a 12, 14-hour broadcast which is pretty brutal for viewers,” Faria said.

Faria also said that multiple other formats were considered, but ultimately the single-elimination format became the best option for Riot. Hiko then asked if multi-streams, or multiple matches happening at the same time broadcasted on different streams (akin to CS:GO Majors), were considered.

Faria said that he doesn’t like multi-streams in general.

“Sports are all about personalities. People tune in because they like the pros, because they like the teams because they have an affinity and fandom for an individual. It’s all about the storylines and the rivalries and who’s on top and who’s not. When you have multi-streams, you’re forcing viewers to choose to watch Match A or Match B, and if there’s something really nice happening on Matchup A and you’re watching Matchup B, you’re simply not following that storyline so we can’t develop fandom,” Faria said.

Gares also asked Faria about the gap in the tournament’s schedule between groups, one group will get to see another play before their matches begin, and the Valorant head admitted that the break is the weakest part of the format.

Faria seemed to have an answer for every question thrown his way about the VCT LOCK//IN event and how it came to be. The event kicks off on February 12 as the 32 teams battle for the top prize and to give their region an extra slot at Masters 2023.