Valorant Champions Seoul turns into a ticketing nightmare for fans

Valorant fans are finding it difficult to secure tickets for this year’s Champions in Seoul, Korea, due to site glitches, IP blocks, and instant sellouts.

Valorant Champions is the most anticipated event of the year, featuring the top 12 teams from four regions competing for the title.

The prestige of this tournament drives fans to attend in person and witness the competition firsthand, but various ticketing issues have left many without tickets.

Multiple threads began popping up on Reddit, with users claiming that they were having trouble purchasing tickets for Valorant Champions. Many users blamed the ticketing site Interpark, for the issues.

“As a Korean living outside of Korea, I tried through the Korean site. I have all the accounts and phone numbers,” stated one user. “But it is blocked outside of Korea. Also, I tried the global for presale, but everything was blank due to auto-buy through the Korean site only. Internpark is so bad. I don’t have a chance of buying it.”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Evil Geniuses lifted the Champions trophy in 2023.

There were two different versions of Interpark for fans to purchase tickets from: the Korean and global sites. The first is only available for those with Korean IDs and phone numbers, while the latter is intended for international fans.

However, it seems both methods failed to work properly in several cases. One fan even reported that the Interpark site blocked their IP address because they tried to sign in and get tickets multiple times.

Even those who managed to get through the site and select tickets for the days they hoped to attend were met with error codes that prevented them from checking out, which shifted the blame to Riot Games for their chosen venue.

“For repeated access or abnormal access, service will no longer be available. Can’t even check out once I have seats. Terrible ticketing system/venue selection, Riot. Disappointing all around,” said another commenter.

Riot hasn’t responded to the issues regarding the ticketing problems that fans are facing. Champions takes place August 23-25 and has a majority of its tickets sold out, with very few seats available for the event’s finals.