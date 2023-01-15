Valorant Champions reportedly coming to USA in 2023

Many of these tournament will be held online.

Valorant Champions is on its way to the United States, according to a new report, but the details around the deal are still unknown.

Valorant fans in America could be in for a treat later in 2023. According to Blix’s Alejandro Gomis, the game’s biggest pro event is coming to the U.S. with dates already fully locked in.

This would mark the first time that the final event will take place on U.S. soil, as the first two incarnations were held in Berlin and Instanbul.

The exact location has yet to be revealed, though the report did say that they expect Los Angeles to be where the in-person tournament will ultimately end up.

Valorant Champions coming to America in 2023

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Valorant Champions is reportedly making its American debut in the 2023 season.

Valorant Champions 2022 was the pro scene’s biggest event yet. Hosted in Istanbul, fans showed up en masse, both online and in person, to watch LOUD’s legendary run through the competition at the multimillion-dollar event.

The next incarnation will likely look similar to that competition, but with an even stronger focus on regional play with the development of franchise-backed NA, EMEA, and Pacific regions for 2023.

The Americas League is already scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, making it a familiar option for organizers. Also, Valorant Masters 2023 has previously been announced to take place in Tokyo, Japan, and spreading out the competition is clearly an important piece of the puzzle for Riot Games.

It will be some time yet before the full details of the cycle’s climactic tournament are announced, but this marks a significant development and gives supporters an early chance to prepare their plans to catch the first championship of the franchised era live and in person.