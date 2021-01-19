 How to watch Valorant Champions Tour: Stream, schedule, teams
Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 1 dates announced

Published: 19/Jan/2021 19:34

by Alan Bernal
valorant champions tour schedule stream masters
Riot Games

Valorant Champions Tour

The schedule for Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour has been announced for North America, putting every team in the region on notice for the first full year of Riot’s inaugural esport circuit.

Partnering with proven First Strike operators, Nerd Street Gamers (NSG), as official producers for Stage 1, the upcoming online Challengers Weekends through to the completion of the Masters stage will officially start the climb to December’s Valorant Champions.

Every week in the opening month ends with alternating opened and closed qualifiers in the Challengers Weekend series that will systematically fill up the Masters stage contestants.

For more information on the overall structure of the Valorant Champions Tour, we’ve got a complete guide filled with breakdowns of how many teams will be able to go through in each stage.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 dates and schedule

valorant champions tour circuit esports challengers masters stage
Riot Games
The climb to the Valorant Champions stage officially begins January 27th.

Riot has announced when NA’s best can start climbing the ladder at the tail end of January through a mix of open and closed qualifiers.

  • Challengers Weekend 1
    • Open Qualifiers: January 27 – 31
    • Closed Qualifiers: February 4 – 7
  • Challengers Weekend 2
    • Open Qualifiers: February 10 – 14
    • Closed Qualifiers: February 18 – 21
  • Challengers Weekend 3
    • Open Qualifiers: February 24 – 28
    • Closed Qualifiers: March 4 – 7
  • Masters Stage 1
    • Mar 13 – Mar 14
    • March 19 – 21

There are a total of three Challengers Weekend that will lead into Spring’s Masters Stage. Starting on January 27, eight teams who’ve proven their worth in the open qualifiers.

Then the best eight teams of them all will make it into the Challenger Final, to play for “prizing and qualification slots into the next Masters event.”

valorant challengers format 2021
Riot Games
Riot outlined how teams can expect to advance through the qualifiers.

For a lot of teams, the greatest challenge will be navigating the online tournaments as we can expect the occasional hiccups across different weekends. NSG has been one of the more dynamic tournament operators throughout First Strike, so hopefully it goes without a hitch.

128 teams will battle for supremacy in the first Open Qualifier. The top eight teams will move on to the first closed qualifier on February 4th-7th. After that, the top four teams from the first Challengers Closed Qualifier will move on to the second Challengers Closed Qualifiers to fight for a spot in the Champions Tour.

To stay locked with every stage as it happens, keep up with Dexerto’s Valorant Champions Tour coverage and our @ValorantUpdates account.

Call of Duty pro ZooMaa steps down from competing in CDL

Published: 19/Jan/2021 17:37 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 17:47

by Jacob Hale
ZooMaa new york subliners
Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League ZooMaa

New York Subliners SMG star Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparratto has announced that he’s stepping down from competing in professional Call of Duty, just days before the CDL Kickoff Classic brings the league back for the 2021 season.

ZooMaa has a storied career in Call of Duty, and has spent the last year representing his home city of New York under the Subliners, renowned for his no-nonsense yet positive attitude and incredible gameplay.

Arguably one of the best to ever grace the game, the Italian Stallion also represented major organizations such as FaZe Clan throughout his career, winning multiple championships over the years.

Now, on January 19, 2021, ZooMaa has revealed that he will be stepping down from competing in Call of Duty, citing a recurring injury in his thumb and wrist, calling recovering from it “one of the hardest things I ever had to do both physically & mentally.”

In addition, ZooMaa says that “playing through the weakness and pain in my hand just isn’t possible anymore. I don’t enjoy competing when I can’t be the ZooMaa everyone knows and loves.”

Known for his fast playstyle and often-successful flanks, ZooMaa’s gameplay and the fanfare he generates speak to the kind of player and person he has become, and his legacy is one that will remain in fans’ hearts and minds for a very long time.

In the Twitlonger posted by ZooMaa, it’s painfully clear how much this is affecting him, and were it not for his injuries we would likely be seeing him taking to the main stage once again this year and annoying every opponent he comes up against.

“It breaks my heart to step away from a game I put my heart and soul into every single day for eight years,” he explained. “Tearing up just writing this, but I don’t know what else to do at this point.”

FaZe ZooMaa hype
MLG
ZooMaa was about as passionate as they come in the Call of Duty world.

This doesn’t look like the end for ZooMaa in the CoD scene, however. He says: “I’m not sure what the future holds and will explore all options as I love this game too much to walk away completely. I look at it as one door closing and another one opening.”

Where Tommy goes next remains to be seen, but fingers crossed this isn’t the last we see of him.