New Valorant map Canyon leaked: details, layout, release date

Valorant players are always looking forward to new maps, and the first details about number seven, codenamed Canyon, have leaked. Here’s everything we know so far, including its release date and more.

Valorant’s latest map, Breeze, was released in April 2021, which feels like a lifetime ago to fans who are always looking forward to new content.

With Episode 3 Act 1 drawing to a close, they’re already thinking about the next map.

However, it seems like they won’t need to wait too much longer. Leakers have already discovered there’s another one in the works, and although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, they’re adamant it’s going to be named Canyon.

Advertisement

New Map Codename: Canyon | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 13, 2021

Valorant Canyon map layout

No details about the map and its layout have surfaced yet. However, based on a teaser we saw in the battle pass, it seems like the Canyon rumors are true.

One picture shows a canyon-like environment with a large rocky mountain in the distance, while the other shows an assortment of buildings sprawled out across the top – which is presumably where the action takes place.

Meanwhile, the flora and landscape are different from anything we’ve seen in other maps, too.

🔻First Look at The Next Map🔻 Riot just dropped the Year One Anthem! This is the teaser we saw in the battlepass. | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/UY7izWln9H — Cynprel (@cynprel) June 21, 2021

This mysterious map also circulated during the latest Night Market drop.

Featuring luscious greenery on one side and barren desert on the other, it looks like the Canyon map could be a tale of two climates.

Advertisement

🔻Night Market Map Tease?🔻 This flora doesn't quite resemble what we see on Breeze, which would be the assumption given the abundance. They look more fern-like. -The Kingdom architecture is built into the land, which is not the case on Breeze. Just a thought! | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/U1kDpiMRVi — Cynprel (@cynprel) July 29, 2021

Canyon release date in Valorant

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is expected to wrap up on September 8, which means Act 2 will release then.

Given maps drop on these Act release dates, that’s the earliest possible release for Canyon. However, on this short a turnaround from the leaks, it’s more likely Canyon will drop in Act 3 later in October.

Read More: Shroud backflips on animated Valorant skins claims

However, nothing has been confirmed yet. So, take all the information here with a grain of salt until more details emerge in the upcoming weeks.