How to use the Bucky: Valorant weapon guide - Dexerto

The Bucky is one of the best guns in Valorant. For 900 Creds, the firepower you get from the shotgun is insane. Before it inevitably gets nerfed, follow our guide to get the most out of it.

The Bucky has divided the Valorant community more than almost any other gun in the game (besides the Operator, probably). The shotgun has been getting more use at all ranks as players discover its insane power for just 900 Creds.

The value you get with the ‘shotgun-sniper’ ⁠— with decent long-range damage along with a huge burst up close ⁠— is insane. Here’s how you can make the most out of it.

Bucky damage stats

Up close, the Bucky boasts some of the highest damage out of any gun in Valorant. Each shot fires out 15 pellets, doing up to 44 damage each (if they connect with the head up close). This is a remarkable amount of burst.

Its slower fire rate and small magazine of five bullets does compensate for the huge burst, but it hardly matters. The Bucky with its alternate fire can take fights at medium-range as well as up close, firing a more direct burst. If you land most of the spread on an enemy up to around 12 meters, they’re dead.

Bucky spread & movement inaccuracy

Because of the alternate fire, the Bucky has two different spreads. The left click is a bit wider, but fires from up close. It can get spread out pretty quickly. The right click is more direct, making it better at range. If your target is too close, the right-click won’t do damage, so be mindful.

The shotgun’s accuracy while moving and jumping doesn’t really change. While it can get a bit wild if you do all at once, you can still run-and-gun with the shotgun and do a ton of damage. Plus, if you’re in your enemies’ face, it doesn’t matter ⁠— they’re all going to hit anyways.

The Bucky’s right click is insane

The reason why the Bucky is so strong right now in Valorant is because of its right click. The alternate fire deploys a slug that explodes about five meters in front of you, which makes it a bit more direct at range.

However, the spread right now makes the Bucky practically a sniper. Sure, the damage drop-off at range is harsh, but it’s a pretty straight beam with little spread. You can use it to rush onto sites and take down enemies holding pretty deep lines. If they’re up close, just use the left click.

Partner the Bucky with movement, and it’s unstoppable

The Bucky’s slow rate of fire, and its damage dropoff at range, ultimately doesn’t matter if you can get into an opponent’s face with the shotgun. Picking up the Bucky on a character who boasts a lot of movement, like Raze or Jett, makes the gun practically unstoppable.

Not even a rifle can fight back against the Bucky in close range, unless you hit a lucky headshot with the Vandal or Phantom. You can just launch into the fray, get a pick or two instantly, and swing the round in your favor. If you play with tons of aggression, the Bucky is for you.

The craziest thing about the Bucky is you get all the aforementioned power for just 900 Creds. It’s barely more than a pistol, and yet it does so much damage. It can beat rifles on buy rounds, and it’s incredibly easy to play around.

What was once a niche gun has become a staple of the Valorant meta, and proudly sits near the top of many tier lists.

If you are looking for an easy way to climb the ladder, using these tips to master the Bucky and picking it up whenever you can on force buys can be the difference-maker.

It’s not as powerful as the Phantom or Vandal, but its bang-for-buck is insane.