Valorant bans could extend to other Riot titles in the future

There’s already strict punishments in place for Valorant cheaters, however, Riot are looking at more ways of cracking down on cheaters, including blacklisting their accounts from League of Legends and other titles.

Valorant has hit the ground running with their anti-cheat systems. Riot haven’t made it a secret, being very public about their crackdown on cheaters during their FPS title’s closed beta.

While the bans currently only apply to Valorant, Riot are entertaining the idea of making the suspensions service-wide. That means if you cheat in Valorant, you could lose your League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra accounts too.

With “soulbans” ⁠— Valorant’s way of saying hardware bans ⁠— now active, Riot clarified the scope of these suspensions.

Soulbans will block players from booting up Valorant on specific hardware indefinitely. These suspensions currently only apply to the FPS title, however, there is a possibility that this could change in the future, leaving players with League of Legends accounts in strife as well.

“Suspensions are currently game-specific, though this policy could change at any time, for any reason,” said Phillip ‘mirageofpenguins’ Koskinas, an anti-cheat developer on Valorant.

However, mirageofpenguins also said that Valorant players who cheat in the closed beta will be given a second chance when the live servers launch. They’ll need to create a new account though.

“Some spirits will be released when the game is, allowing you to try once more on a new account, but this is the absolute limit of our mercy,” he stated.

Riot has banned over 10,000 cheaters already using its Vanguard anti-cheat for Valorant. It’s been professed as one of the best in the business, but players have concerns over how intrusive it is when you aren’t playing the game.

Future anti-cheat measures, like a system akin to CS:GO’s Overwatch tribunal, are also on their way. While cheating is bad enough, if you are a League or LoR player, you now have extra reason not to.