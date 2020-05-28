Valorant announce $200,000 global Twitch Rivals launch tournament

Riot Games has announced that they will be hosting a global event to celebrate Valorant’s launch, featuring top content creators from each region battling it out for a $200,000 prize pool.

Valorant’s closed beta is finally coming to a close, after pulling in record numbers on Twitch during its initial release; with hundreds of thousands of players hoping to gain access to the new title.

Although fans of the character-based tactical shooter will now have to wait a short while ahead of its official release on June 2, Riot has revealed some of their big plans to celebrate the official launch weekend.

Riot Games announced that they would be partnering up with Twitch Rivals yet again, to host a global event to showcase their new release on its "grand opening weekend", with many of the top streamers and creators from each region set to be involved.

They also shared that these "first set of competitive events" would offer up a massive $200,000 prize pool, as well as the glory of holding the first official tournament win in Valorant, for all of the stars competing in the tournament.

To celebrate launch, we’re teaming with competitive FPS creators to hold a global tournament and crown 1 winning team from each region. Up for grabs is a $200,000 prize pool and the right to count themselves among the first global VALORANT champs. https://t.co/8KTOqeVsck — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 28, 2020

The upcoming Valorant event, which has been titled the 'Valorant Launch Showdown' is set to kick off Twitch’s Summer Game Fest with a bang, as creators from all around the world will be taking part.

“These events will span the globe, with participation from some of your favorite creators in North America, Brazil, LATAM, Europe, Korea, and Japan,” they explained, listing all of the major regions.

While it is still unclear how the tournaments will be formatted and which stars will be competing in the events, it is likely that Riot will share more information once the launch nears.

With the event set to take place on the opening weekend, the tournaments are expected to take place between June 5-7, giving Valorant fans something else to look forward to along with the game's launch.