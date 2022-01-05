Valorant Agent Neon introduces CoD slide canceling

Valorant just revealed its 18th agent, Neon, who is a speedy character with plenty of mobility in her arsenal. However, players are drawing comparisons between her ability to slide and Call of Duty’s slide cancel tech.

Since its conception, Valorant has been compared to both CS:GO and Overwatch. This is thanks to the game’s mix of hero-based and strategic FPS gameplay. But players that migrate from either of the two games will find that Valorant is much different.

You can’t move around or tank as much damage in Valorant as you can in Overwatch. And CS:GO players might be overwhelmed by the unique powers and abilities each agent introduces. At least, that used to be the case.

With the introduction of Neon, these rules seem to be thrown out the window. Her reveal trailer shows the new agent running, gunning, and sliding into action without missing a shot. In a game that’s normally about holding angles, Neon seems quite dangerous.

Neon introduced CoD slide canceling

Valorant draws a lot of comparisons to other games, but it’s never really been compared to CoD until now. Call of Duty is a fast-paced, action-packed franchise, and Valorant is a game of patience. But one of Neon’s moves allows her to slide into action which is very similar to how players move in CoD.

One of CoD’s most important mechanics is called slide canceling. This allows players to move around the map quicker while also increasing a player’s evasiveness in combat. This inhuman ability to slide repeatedly is a staple of titles like Warzone and Vanguard.

Shortly after Neon’s reveal, players on Twitter began sharing their thoughts on her new slide ability. A resounding number of tweets stated that Neon would bring slide canceling to Valorant.

Some players were happy that this new tech is coming, while others complained that they played Valorant to get away from this kind of movement. Regardless, the majority agrees that Neon’s movement looks ripped straight out of CoD.

Slide cancelling is coming to VALORANT pic.twitter.com/0oLKNVQ9qY — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) January 5, 2022

Valorant pros studying Shotzzy slide cancelling like pic.twitter.com/vDcWrsowPX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 5, 2022

Neon will be playable starting on January 12, 2022. Players have until then to keep holding angles and feel safe around their corners before Neon’s game-changing mechanics shake things up.

