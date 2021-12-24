Everything we know about Valorant Agent 18: Sprinter leaks, abilities, release date

Details on Valorant Agent 18 are slowly dripping through to players ahead of their 2022 release. Codenamed “Sprinter” and reportedly from the Phillipines, they are set to bring pace and flair to Future Earth — here’s what we know.



With Chamber now firmly established in Valorant’s Agent roster, all eyes are looking towards the game’s next addition.

A fair bit is known about Agent 18, codenamed “Sprinter”, ahead of their Valorant Episode 4 release in 2022. We’ve got all the details right here, including what their abilities look like, rumors, leaks, and more.

Valorant Agent 18 details: abilities, gameplay, more

More details are coming out about Valorant Agent 18 as time goes on. They were first uncovered in July, when dataminer ValorLeaks revealed the apparent name attached to a string of code that labeled Agent 18’s codename as ‘Sprinter.’

Of course, this isn’t any indication of what the character’s official name will be, but it can give us a clue into how the devs want to tailor their gameplay.

In tactical FPS titles, there generally isn’t an option to run, with characters having to hold out their melee weapon in order to get the biggest boost in speed.

riot is either messing up or trolling lul pic.twitter.com/3ORfC9Fe85 — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) July 7, 2021

Another teaser on Agent 18 dropped during the Valorant Champions 2021 finals on December 12, where a mysterious video with a female voice was played during a break.

The vague video included voice lines from the suspected new Agent. “I’ll show them if I want to. Enemies in our way? I hope they like getting hit by lightning. Get ready, I go fast.”

Additionally, given that several of Chamber’s voice lines refer to there being a new Agent stationed in Manila, Philippines, fans have devised that the latest addition to the fray will likely be Filipino.

They doubled down on that with salutations in Filipino in their latest State of the Agents post on December 23, as well as a slight inkling as to how their kit will operate.

“Kicking off next year is an Agent who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight,” character producer John Goscicki said.

Valorant Agent 18: release date

Whoever this Agent turns out to be, don’t expect to see much of them so soon there’s quite a while to go before they come to the servers.

Following Riot’s traditional release schedule, Valorant Agent 18 won’t be released until Episode 4 Act 1 which is expected to launch on January 12, 2022.

However, with a Yoru rework currently ongoing, Agent 18 could be delayed beyond Episode 4 Act 1.

That’s everything we know about Valorant’s Agent 18. While you’re waiting, looking to tear down some Radiants? Here are some of our Valorant guides to help you out:

