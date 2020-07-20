Valorant abilities leaked for unreleased agents Shatter & Crusader

A fresh Valorant leak has unveiled some details pertaining to the unreleased Agents known as ‘Shatter’ and ‘Crusader’ — with the latter shaping up to be the perfect counter to Raze.

Following the release of Reyna, Valorant plays host to 11 Agents, each with their own diverse set of abilities that bring something unique to the table.

With the roster of characters so heavily stacked towards Duelists, plenty of fans are eager to see whether a new Initiator or Sentinel is in the works.

Riot has previously announced that we can expect to see three new Agents within each Episode, with one releasing when a new Act drops (roughly every two months).

Valorant leak: Shatter abilities

While it appears that either ‘Killjoy’ or ‘Bombshell’ will most likely surface in Episode 1: Act 2, there are a couple more hidden gems within the game files relating to some unreleased characters.

One name which might be familiar among fans is Shatter. First discovered in a leak dating back to Valorant’s closed beta, Shatter’s abilities revolve around ‘duping’ their opponent. ‘Decoy,’ for example, would allow Shatter to create a copy of themselves to trick their opposite number.

‘Clone Explode’ has been an ability previously left up to interpretation, but now — thanks to a leaked audio file — we can deduce that the ability would essentially allow Shatter to create a cloned version of themselves that would kamikaze their way into a specific location.

Shatter Clone Ability Audio:



Shatter is another one of the agents that has possibly been scrapped, but unlike others, this has not been confirmed.



After digging through dev audio files for hours, I have been able to match up some sounds to his clone ability. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/8jRcupYQ76 — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 20, 2020

Valorant leak: Crusader abilities

According to previous leaks, Crusader is an early prototype that was later reworked into Breach but, according to Valorant Express’ leak, Crusader would have had a Riot Shield ability that would "block damage when he is planting the bomb and even be throwable."

Crusader info:



- Shield Ability: Crusader would have a shield that would block damage, block damage when he is planting the bomb, and even be throw-able. This shield would eventually break.



- Crusader would have a throw-able grenade as well. The properties are unknown. — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 20, 2020

To top it off, Crusader would also come with a throwable grenade, which may have resembled that of popular Duelist, Raze.

While it’s unknown whether Riot will continue to build on either Shatter or Crusader, there’s no doubt that they would both bring a unique twist to the meta.