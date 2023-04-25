Valorant 6.08 update patch notes: Killjoy buffs, Gekko changes & more

Valorant update 6.08 is here with the final Act of Episode 6 and there are plenty of changes for you to try out. Keep reading to know everything about the latest patch in Riot’s tactical shooter.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 is live now and one of the most exciting additions in this update is the return of an updated Bind map to unrated and competitive matchmaking in the game. Like all Act updates in Valorant, 6.08 is also accompanied by a brand new Battle Pass as well as a new Ultra-rated skin series, the Radiant Entertainment System.

Article continues after ad

Apart from the cosmetics, a brand new competitive game mode, Premier, was also released in Valorant with update 6.08. Additionally, there have been notable changes to Killjoy and Gekko which will have an impact on the in-game meta.

Having said that, let’s check out all the new additions and changes in update 6.08 for the game.

Riot Games These are the patch highlights for up[date 6.08 in Valorant.

Valorant patch 6.08 features all the usual additions that are present with every Act update in the game. However, there are several points in the update that will have a major impact on the game, as well as the community. With the release of Premier’s first Open Beta along with the update, Riot is making a huge step toward providing amateur players an opening to enter the professional ecosystem.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, the update also features notable buffs for Killjoy as well as in-game audio improvements for Gekko. Given that this is the first time in a while since an existing Agent has either been buffed or nerfed, it will be interesting to see how these changes affect the in-game meta.

That said, here are the full patch notes for update 6.08 according to the official release from Riot Games.

Gekko

Wingman Audio improvements to Wingman’s (Q) plant and defuse audio. The audio cues for Wingman’s spike and defuse sound were unclear during hectic combat situations. This should help make those audio cues stand out.

We’ve updated Gekko’s in-game portrait for better gameplay readability and quality consistency.

Killjoy

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nanoswarm (C) Nanoswarm reveal radius increased 350 >> 525 Nanoswarm audio has been updated. The audio loop now also turns off when disabled as a result of Killjoy being killed or suppressed. Improved feedback for the enemy when they destroy Nanoswarm. Nanoswarm is now revealed when it is disabled.

Other Abilities Updated visuals for Killjoy’s ultimate Lockdown (X) being destroyed. Removed the yellow warning UI Indicator for enemies Killjoy’s Lockdown (X). Updated deactivated sounds for Killjoy’s Turret (E) and Alarmbot (Q) to make them more distinct.



Miscellaneous

Brimstone’s Sky Smoke (E), Orbital Strike (X), and Omen’s From the Shadows (X) ability have updated targeting visuals to help players with precision placement on the map.

Shorty

Article continues after ad

Players who own any of the following will notice an updated Shorty: Default Shorty Wunderkind Shorty Sidekick Shorty Karabasan Shorty Prism II Shorty Doodle Buds Shorty



Map Rotations

The newly updated Bind rotates into Competitive and Unrated queues.

Icebox rotates out of Competitive and Unrated queues.

Bug fixes

Gameplay systems

Fixed an issue where “Kick ally off” displays while defusing the Spike.

Fixed a visual bug where the Spike progress bar for planting or defusing would speed up or reset while defusing.

Fixed an issue where Yoru couldn’t drop his weapon while using Dimensional Drift (X).

Social

(Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where the add/remove friend button wasn’t available when right-clicking a party member who had the “Hide my name outside my party” setting turned on.

(Fixed in Patch 6.07) Fixed a bug where banned players would not get removed from your party.

Fixed a bug where party invites that were no longer valid were sometimes still showing as active for players.

Fixed a bug where the Team and All chat logs would be wiped after a match. Thank you to our Redditors for alerting us to this one.

Fixed a bug where punctuation marks were not correctly displayed when the in-game language is Thai.

Known issues

We are aware of an issue modifying the locale within the client. Locale updates will need to be performed through Riot Client (Riot Client settings).

We’re aware of an issue where, in rare instances, audio cues are not playing for various sound effects. We are investigating at this time and will share as soon as we know more.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.08 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers