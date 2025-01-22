Valorant 10.01 update is missing key change that leaves Killjoy “unplayable”

Valorant’s 10.01 patch has gone live with some big fixes for Tejo, as well as the addition of Rank Shields. However, some fans are concerned about big issues being missed.

It’s been a little over two weeks since Tejo was introduced to Valorant and Riot Games have already had to spring into action with some fixes for the Colombian initiator.

Patch 10.01 was released on January 21, fixing some of his abilities’ interactions with Sage’s Barrier Orb and her Slow Orb. This is also in addition to a fix for his Artillery Missile appearing as stuck if it hit outside the map.

While some fans are pleased with the changes, others believe that there have been some big omissions – especially if you’re a Killjoy main.

Valorant Patch 10.01 ignored big issue

A number of players pointed out that Riot has not addressed the damage that Tejo can deal against Killjoy’s Lockdown Ultimate with his missiles.

“Not lowering the damage of the missiles against KJ ult is crazy,” one said. Another pointed out that Breach’s Aftershock used to destroy the Lockdown in one shot before a change.

“That’s why I actually thought the Tejo ult damage was a bug on pre-release and thought it was going to be fixed on 10.00,” they added.

Riot Games Killjoy is on the struggle bus in Valorant at the minute.

Others suggested that Killjoy would be “unplayable” until a change is implemented. “Useless to play the agent when they can legit break it every time KJ gets their ult up,” another said.

“Thought it was gonna solve the one missile problem. If I only use one, I should be able to launch the other after a while, it at least reduce the timer countdown…,” added another.

The other big feature in 10.01 was the implantation of Rank Shields to help protect your Ranked status.

That has gone down a bit better than the lack of proper Tejo changes, but some fans believe two Rank Shields is “too much” seeing as League of Legends only has one.