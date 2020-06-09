Valorant 1.01 Patch Notes: Sage nerf, Spike Rush changes, more

Valorant's Patch 1.01 released on June 9 will be nerfing Sage, making some changes to Spike Rush alongside sorting out some teething issues which players have encountered during the opening days.

The Valorant launch was met with open arms on June 2, as Riot Games transitioned from beta into a fully fledged title with a plethora of changes including a brand new map, an eleventh Agent and a Battle Pass system.

While Patch 1.0 also brought a surplus of Agent changes, frame-rate fixes and a welcomed change to Split from the beta, the opening week was still a turbulent one, with a number of minor snags mounting throughout the week.

Advertisement

Valorant Patch 1.01 (June 9): Highlights

Sage nerf

Yep, Sage has been nerfed... again. Despite receiving some hefty tweaks at launch, the Sentinel Agent has received another (albeit minor) nerf.

Riot have altered the cast range of Sage's Barrier Orb from 20 meters down to 10 meters. This has been done in a bid to control how much Sage could utilize her barrier to claim neutral territory.

Advertisement

Spike Rush changes

Three more orbs have been added to the pool for Spike Rush:

Healing Orb — grants teamwide health regeneration (instant).

— grants teamwide health regeneration (instant). Deception Orb — applies 'Paranoia' to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture.

— applies 'Paranoia' to the enemy team 3 seconds after capture. Golden Gun — grants capturing player a Golden Gun where one shot = one kill.

Essentially, each Spike Rush game will now feature four (randomly selected) Orbs. The Ultimate Ability Orb will remain in every game, while four out of the remaining seven Orbs will be chosen at random.

Performance updates

Players can now expect much smoother performance during combat (no drop in frames), while mid-to-high spec PCs will also experience an increase in FPS.

Advertisement

When is Valorant’s Patch 1.01 going live?

There is no official ETA on when the June 9 patch will roll out. Although, if the closed beta is anything to go by, then Riot will stagger when the patch roles out for each region.

If this is the case, the timing for the closed beta patches are our best guess right now. Meaning that the patch could be pushed live at:

North America: Servers down from 4:30 AM (PST) / 7:30 AM (EST). Back up at 10 AM (PST) / 1:00 PM (EST.

Servers down from 4:30 AM (PST) / 7:30 AM (EST). Back up at 10 AM (PST) / 1:00 PM (EST. Europe: Servers down from 2:30 AM (BST) / 3:30 AM (CEST). Back up at 8:00 AM (BST) / 9:00 AM (CEST).

Of course, Riot may choose to amend their strategy altogether and push the patch live in bulk.

We’ll be sure to update this article should any more information surface regarding when the patch will be deployed.

Advertisement

Valorant Patch 1.01 (June 9): Full notes