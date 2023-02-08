Turkish Valorant pro dies in earthquake after failing to be rescued

Valorant Game Changers player Gizem ‘Luie’ Harmankaya has died following the earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday, her team has confirmed. Friends have reported she was trapped in rubble for almost three days.

Tributes have been paid to Valorant player Luie, formerly of Unknown Pros in Valorant Game Changers, who has tragically died in the earthquake that impacted Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8, has killed over 11,000 people according the latest death toll figures.

Reports that Luie was trapped were reported by friends on social media and Dot Esports. Videos were shared showing the hand of a woman trapped under rubble.

On February 8, Unknown Pros confirmed Harmankaya’s death. “Unfortunately, we lost our former player Gizem Harmankaya. Our condolences to her family and all her fans.”

There has been anger on social media too, as those on the ground and people who knew Luie say that no help came while she was trapped.

“Let no one forget the begging of her family and people here for 3 days,” said Turkish Valorant esports manager Çağlasu Kara.

“Don’t let any news say it was because of the earthquake,” wrote another. “She died because of the neglect [from authorities]. Our Condolences.”

You can donate to the relief efforts in Turkey and Syria here.