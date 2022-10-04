TSM’s Subroza open to offers from Valorant partner teams

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik is weighing up his options after TSM gave him permission to listen to offers from Valorant partner teams, the Canadian player has said.

The future of TSM’s Valorant roster is currently up in the air after the LA-based organization failed to make it into Riot Games’ Americas international league.

Despite the setback, TSM are not planning on leaving the game. On September 21, Dominic Kallas, TSM’s VP of Esports, stressed that the organization will “continue to field a competitive VALORANT roster and provide competitive player salaries.”

TSM FTX Subroza joined TSM in 2020 alongside players like WARDELL and hazed

For TSM, the road to the Americas league will begin in February with the NA Challengers season. The top Challengers teams across the Americas will compete in the Ascension tournament, with the winner securing a two-year promotion to the main league starting in 2024.

But it’s unclear if Subroza will be part of TSM’s promotion-chasing squad. On Twitter, the Canadian revealed that, while still committed to TSM, he has been given permission to explore his options in a league partner.

“TSM [have] allowed me to look for options,” Subroza wrote on Twitter. “I am still on TSM as a priority but decided to see and explore what I can get for Franchising.

“Any region (English or French fluent) and primary roles being controller and initiator.”

Subroza is the fourth player on TSM to announce that he will listen to offers in the postseason, joining Corey ‘corey’ Nigra, Daniel ‘Rossy’ Abedrabbo, and Anthony ‘gMd’ Guimond. This leaves Johann ‘seven’ Hernandez as the only player currently in TSM’s active lineup.

A former CS:GO pro with spells on teams such as CLG and Ghost Gaming, Subroza has been with TSM since the organization entered Valorant in May 2020. That year, TSM won the FaZe Clan Invitational and placed second in First Strike North America, but the team has struggled for form since Riot Games introduced the Valorant Champions Circuit, in January 2021.