TSM Myth coaches Trevor Noah on Valorant in surprise crossover

Twitch star, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, has taken his Valorant coaching prowess to another level, as he appears to be mentoring The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah into Riot’s tactical shooter.

Celebrities flocking to gaming has been a common theme recently... With the likes of Drake and Travis Scott partying up with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, Logic penning a multi-million dollar deal to stream on Twitch, and more recently, LeBron James’ son signing for FaZe Clan.

Given the current global situation, gaming not only acts as a way to escape reality, but as a way to stay connected with people. Or in a celebrity’s case, the masses.

Joining the long list of big names investing their time into gaming, is none other than Trevor Noah — whose witty takes and comedic input via his late night news satire talk show saw him skyrocket in popularity.

TSM Trevor Noah?

After Myth posted a Tweet explaining that he’d be skipping his usual stream on Friday, September 4, Noah responded — catching everyone off-guard.

“It’s because he was teaching me how to play Valorant. My bad,” the comedian wrote. To which Kabbani responded saying that the 36-year-old was “a natural.”

“This is a true statement. He's low-key a natural.” Noah is no stranger to the world of gaming, though, after being previously vocal on his love for tactical shooters during the Battlefield V reveal event.

This is a true statement. Hes low key a natural. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) September 5, 2020

Myth has been vocal of his love for Valorant since Closed Beta, especially since the majority of his time is now devoted to streaming Riot’s first-person shooter. So it’s no wonder, then, that Noah turned to the experienced Twitch streamer for a helping hand when learning the ropes.

Myth has even shown keen interest as an avid fan of TSM’s professional roster, with his parody team talk even doing the rounds and going viral on Twitter, following the team’s success in Ignition Series events.

Who knows, perhaps Myth will be guiding Trevor Noah onto a second TSM Valorant roster and into the realm of Twitch streaming in the not so distant future…