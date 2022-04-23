TSM finalize Valorant roster ahead of VCT Stage 2

TSM have signed former Gen.G IGL Anthony ‘gMd’ Guimond and former 100 Thieves and T1 talent Johann ‘seven’ Hernandez to their Valorant side ahead of Stage 2.

TSM officially announced the two new additions to their Valorant squad on April 23. Seven has been heralded as a top talent in Valorant for awhile, and has had stints on T1 and 100 Thieves before this recent move.

After failing to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 NA Challengers back in February, TSM have revamped their roster ahead of Stage 2.

TSM’s Valorant roster revamped for Stage 2

Fans have been able to see what these two signings can do with the current roster thanks to them playing with TSM during third-party tournaments.

Most recently, the squad placed second in a Knight Circuit Monthly tournament, losing to Ghost Gaming 2-0. The two will officially debut for the organization in the Stage 2 Challengers open qualifier on April 28.

North American Valorant fans have seen gMd compete with Gen.G before VCT was even announced. The French Canadian joined Gen.G in May 2020 and won a few different beta tournaments but did not qualify for First Strike: North America.

Seven has been a touted North American talent since his time on the free agent squad Teal Seam in early 2021. He signed with 100 Thieves in September of 2021 as a substitute but never saw playing time on the main squad.

The Mexican player then went on to play for T1 and competed with the squad in both Stage 1 Challengers qualifying tournaments.

Neither player has seen major tournament play outside of North America for Valorant and are joining a TSM team that has yet to reach the same heights it did in 2020.

TSM’s current roster now looks as follows: