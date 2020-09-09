Tribal Valorant Initiator Agent Chenoa would be perfect for Episode 2

With Riot being vocal about their Agent release schedule in Valorant, fans are keen to see how they expand Future Earth’s roster. And this animal-loving character might be the perfect fit.

Following the introduction of Killyjoy in Episode 1: Act 2, fans are now anticipating what Riot have up their sleeve for Act 3’s Agent.

Advertisement

Of course, given that Act 3 is merely weeks away, Riot will have ironed out the creases and already be set on which character will make their debut. With many believing that the Act 2 Battlepass has already teased an insect-based Agent for the final installment of Episode 1.

But what about Episode 2? Given that we’ve already seen a soul-absorbing Duelist and a techy Sentinel added to the mix, one savvy fan has created a more traditional Initiator Agent — and she might just fit right into the meta.

Advertisement

Chenoa: Valorant Initiator Agent concept

Moving away from the far-fetched reality of Future Earth’s Agents, ‘bayleaf97’ created a concept based on the character's tribal roots — where instead of bionic arms or flashy tech, the character harnesses their abilities from Radianite.

Chenoa’s abilities revolved around her bond with her owl sidekick, Wahu. Each of her abilities are either inspired by traits from an owl or involve Wahu to get involved within the thick of the action.

Specifically, her ‘Screech’ ability would naturally lend itself into her Initiator style, since the ability to break past enemy lines without making a sound would definitely prove handy when on Attack.

Advertisement

Ability 1 (Q) — Ghost Tracks: Reveal the most recent footprints that the enemy has left within the last 10 seconds.

Reveal the most recent footprints that the enemy has left within the last 10 seconds. Ability 2 (E) — Screech: Deafen every enemy for a short duration within hearing distance.

Deafen every enemy for a short duration within hearing distance. Signature Ability (C) — Third Eye: Place Wahu on your shoulder for a short duration to have him watch your back.

Place Wahu on your shoulder for a short duration to have him watch your back. Ultimate Ability (X) — Soaring Owl: Send Wahu to a deceased ally anywhere on the map to turn them into a spirit who can roam the battleground. Wahu can be shot in the air by the enemy team if spotted.

Interestingly, her Signature Ability seems to take inspiration from Apex Legends’ Wraith, whose Passive Ability allows her to hear voices from ‘The Void,’ which essentially provides a verbal cue whenever an enemy locks onto her.

Read more: Stunning Valorant cosplayer casts a spell as the Sentinel Sage

While there would definitely need to be some tweaks before Chenoa would slot into the meta (such as balancing her ability to identify enemy footprints while simultaneously being able to rush without being heard), there’s definitely scope for the tribal Initiator in Future Earth.