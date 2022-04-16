Trent: “LAN JITTERS” Cost The Guard! | VCT Masters Interview

Making their international debut at VCT Masters: Reykjavik, The Guard fell just short in a grueling best-of-three series to NA rivals OpTic, but hopes are high as they head to the lower bracket.

Despite The Guard taking down OpTic in both matchups during Stage 1 Challengers to take the top seed for the region, the North American youngsters failed to pull it off again after being placed in the same bracket as their region rivals.

However, according to The Guard pro Trent ‘trent’ Cairns in the post-match interview, the disappointing loss can be primarily chalked down to the nerves of the team playing on LAN for the first time.

Going forward, North America’s top seed will be facing off against Paper Rex, where they’ll attempt a lower bracket miracle run to come out on top at Masters: Reykjavik.

