Top 10 plays from VCT Stage 2 Challengers Final: ScreaM, Leaf, more - Dexerto

VCT Stage 2 is coming to a close, but the plays are still rolling in. As the world’s best qualify for VCT Masters in Iceland, like Liquid’s Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom, check out some of the sick clips that got them there.

Liquid, Fnatic, Sentinels, and Version1 will be representing Europe and North America respectively at VCT Masters in Iceland. All four teams did it in style, with some big plays to secure their spot at Valorant’s first international LAN.

Before they face off in Reykajvik on May 24, check out some of their best plays from the VCT Stage 2 Challengers Final; some that even carried them over the line to qualify for Iceland.

Advertisement

Discover more: ShahZam’s craziest Valorant plays