Top 5 Embarrassing Fails In Valorant! Ask The Expert

No matter what rank you are in Valorant, embarrassing mistakes can happen and even the pros suffer from the occasional blunder.

Valorant is a game that punishes any player that makes a mistake, particularly when you’re competing at the top level.

Whether it’s Team Envy’s fail defuse, Soulcas’ knife fail, or Ghost Gaming’s HUYNH leaving the spike behind, there have been numerous Valorant blunders streamed live to thousands of viewers.

Join Alan ‘IHOLDSHIFT’ Donofrio as he reacts to the most embarrassing fails in Valorant history.

