Top 20 highest earning Valorant pros of all time

Valorant is the freshest esport on the market. Only a few months old, its esports scene is only just starting. However, players have already walked away with thousands in prize money across the Valorant Ignition Series.

Valorant is Riot’s answer to CS:GO. They are hoping the tactical FPS title can one day be as big as their hallmark franchise, League of Legends. Trends are certainly making it look that way.

Players from a bunch of FPS franchises have made the switch. CS:GO, Overwatch, Fortnite ⁠— even PUBG and Siege players have jumped ship to the new Riot title. It’s not just for the gameplay either. Riot has a history of supporting a strong competitive scene, giving players who might have been disillusioned with other developers another chance.

Obviously, a couple of months into Valorant’s existence, there hasn’t been a major international tournament we can determine who is definitively the best. However, a look at who’s won the most prize money in their respective regions can establish a bit of a power ranking.

There’s been millions of dollars on the line across multiple Valorant Ignition Series events since the game’s launch. This has been most prominent in Europe and North America, where individual prize pools have been upwards of $50,000.

The teams who have established themselves at the top of the scene early are the ones who dominant earnings. In North America, that’s TSM, and in Europe, that’s the G2 roster.

TSM, led by essentric Jett player Matt ‘Wardell’ Yu, have swept up the majority of tournaments in North America. They won the first Ignition Series event ⁠— the T1 Showdown. They also took home the FaZe Clan Invitational, and finished in 3-4th in the PAX Arena Invitational. They’ve won more than they’ve lost, and that’s got their players sitting pretty at the top.

However, there’s one team that trumps them, and that’s G2. The European squad has held a firm grip on the European scene since day one. They haven’t lost a single tournament they’ve entered ⁠— winning the Vitality European Open, WePlay! Invitational, Mandatory.gg Cup, and Allied Esports Odyssey.

Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks sits atop of the earnings board, edging out Oscar ‘mixwell’ Canellas due to his time on fish123. The Latvian star was a force to be reckoned with on the now-Team Liquid roster before jumping over to their European rivals, and by just participating in more events has taken the crown as the highest earning Valorant player...for now.

If you’re curious about the top 20 though, we’ve got them right here for you. Esportsearnings.com has been keeping track, and we will be too ⁠— we will update this list periodically after every major event.

Top 20 highest earning Valorant pros as of August 20, 2020

Position Name Nationality Earnings 1st ardiis Latvia $19,903.77 2nd mixwell Spain $17,079.58 3rd Drone USA $17,010.00 4th reltuC USA $17,010.00 5th Wardell Canada $17,010.00 6th Subroza Canada $16,710.00 7th davidp Belgium $16,563.62 8th pyth Sweden $16,139.49 9th hazed USA $15,910.00 10th patitek Poland $13,439.18 11th ec1s UK $13,268.27 12th ScreaM Belgium $12,008.81 13th Kryptix UK $9,954.68 14th L1NK UK $9,954.68 15th soulcas UK $9,954.68 16th barce Japan $8,479.04 17th crow Japan $8,479.04 18th Laz Japan $8,479.04 19th Reita Japan $8,479.04 20th t4k3J Japan $8,479.04

