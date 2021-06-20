<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While TenZ and Sentinels ran away with the VCT Stage 2 Masters title, there’s much to suggest Team Liquid headshot machine ScreaM is the superior Valorant player. In the video above, we delve into the numbers to explain why.

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo was the King of VCT Stage 2 Masters in Iceland, having spearheaded Sentinels’ undefeated charge, but there’s plenty of reason to praise Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom.

Team Liquid went out in the fourth round of the lower bracket to EU rivals Fnatic, but ScreaM was not the reason for their early exit.

Starring on Sage, ScreaM was still popping heads like balloons – and the stats show he may be a superior player to the poster boy of Sentinels.

