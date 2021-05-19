The Valorant Headshot Machine carrying Liquid To VCT Success - Dexerto

Riot Game’s Valorant Champions Tour Masters Iceland is just around the corner, and Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom hopes to lead the number one European seed, Team Liquid, to victory.

When ScreaM made the transition from CS:GO to Valorant, esports fans everywhere knew that he would be a force to be reckoned with. He’s etched his name into the European Valorant history books for landing headshot after headshot when it matters most.

As we draw ever closer to VCT Masters, though, ScreaM will need to ensure his scope is secured and his trigger is ready to pop some of Valorant esports’ best heads.

