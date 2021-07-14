The Real Reason Behind G2 Esports Valorant Comeback

After putting together a series of impressive wins at VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1, does G2 have what it takes to conquer Valorant?

G2’s acquisition of Jose Luis ‘koldamenta’ Aranguren and Zygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas has taken the roster to new heights, giving them the opportunity to take home trophies once again.

With their new IGL busting out impressive big-brain starts and the rest of the lineup fragging out, do G2 have what it takes to perform in the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers Final?

Discover more: VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1 Highlights | Valorant Top 10 Plays