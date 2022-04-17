The Guard Coach mCe Gives BRUTAL Verdict on PRX Defeat! | VCT Masters Interview

Following The Guard’s poor defeat against Paper Rex at VCT: Masters Reykjavik, the team’s coach Matthew ‘mCe’ Elmore spoke with Dexerto about the difficult loss.

The Guard’s coach revealed they didn’t live up to their own expectations in the grueling best-of-three series, and Paper Rex came out swinging hard. Additionally, mCe noted that the North American squad tried to make adjustments to their play, but were still caught off guard by PRX’s impressive performance.

With the tournament being the first international event and the first time being on LAN, the roster has a lot to look forward to as they’ll attempt to bounce back in the next stage of the Valorant Champions Tour.

