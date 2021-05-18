The Giant Killers Ready To Shock VCT Masters - Dexerto

As Riot Games’ Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Iceland draws ever closer, Korean squad NUTURN and North America’s Sentinels are looking to snatch the VCT trophy.

The run-up to VCT Stage 2 Masters Iceland has seen upsets galore. When rising stars NUTURN took down Korean titans Vision Strikers with a convincing 2-0 victory, they solidified their spot in Iceland.

With the likes of Sentinels also vying for the trophy, NUTURN will be up against some of the strongest squads that professional Valorant has ever seen. Only time will tell whether they thrive under pressure, or crumble in the face of victory.

Advertisement

Discover more: Skadoodle’s Most Insane Valorant Plays Ever