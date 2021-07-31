The genius Valorant roster moves that beat Sentinels

XSET could very well challenge Sentinels to be NA’s best VALORANT team, after sending the Stage 2 Masters champions down to the lower bracket at VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1.

AYRIN, PureR, Bcj, Dephh, and zekken all proved XSET are a serious contender to the NA VALORANT crown, but how did these underdogs rise up, and can they keep up this form for the rest of the year?

TenZ’s Sentinels would eventually get their revenge in the grand final at Challengers. So it remains to be seen if XSET’s new big-brain IGL can find a way to propel them all the way to the top.

