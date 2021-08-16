The craziest overtime in Valorant history explained

Valorant fans were in for the long haul as TSM vs Gen.G went the distance, and then some, during VCT Stage 3 Challengers 2.

Not only was it a close match, finishing 23-21 in TSM’s favor, it was also the longest pro match in Valorant esports history to date.

Subroza, Wardell, Bang, hazed, and Leviathan went toe to toe with NaturE, Shawn, gMd, Mkael, and koosta for the longest overtime we’ve ever seen. At least, in professional play.

From insane multikills and incredible flick shots to iron-clad defense, this is the story behind the craziest Valorant OT ever.

