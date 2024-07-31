The Champions 2024 Valorant bundle includes first Buddy for Melee

While Gunbuddies in Valorant were restricted to hanging on guns, the upcoming Champions 2024 will change that.

For the first time, a Melee skin in Valorant will be able to hold a Buddy. This was revealed in the Champions 2024 skin reveal trailer on YouTube.

Around 30 seconds into the trailer, players should notice a Buddy hanging at the end of the long blade. A clearer image of what Buddies will look like on this skin is seen in an X post by Valorant Updates.

According to leaks, you must upgrade the Champions 2024 Phantom skin to its maximum level to add a Buddy to your Melee skin.

Whichever Buddy you have equipped on the Phantom will carry over to the Melee. For now, the Buddy will only appear on the Champions 2024 Melee skin and no other Melee skins.

This wasn’t the only feature revealed for the Champions 2024 skin bundle. Players will be able to trigger unique kill banners, and the VCT logo at the back of the Phantom will slowly light up as players rack up kills.

There will also be a special finisher animation that throws the Agent into the air and causes a crackling explosion above them. After shooting all the floating asteroids, the player can stand in the middle to pose underneath a floating trophy.

The Melee blade will also have its own inspect animation, as the trailer showed Jett twirling it before inspecting the blade and its Buddy.

The Champions 2024 bundle is expected to cost 6,167 Valorant Points, which will be around $60. Despite the high price to pay, it’s worth it for a fancy finisher and a Melee Buddy.