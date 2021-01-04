The best Valorant players to watch in 2021 | NA & EU Champions Tour - Dexerto

It’s been a huge year for Valorant, with plenty of CSGO players making the switch to the up-and-coming esport. It looks like 2021 is going to be even bigger as rivalries heat up and audiences grow.

But who are the cream of the crop? We’ve handpicked the 8 Valorant players that you should be keeping an eye on ahead of the Champions Tour!

Despite only having been released in 2020, Valorant is already shaping up to be the hot esport of 2021 and beyond.

Below are our top 8 players that are bound to make waves in the New Year:

Christian ‘lowel’ Garcia Antoran Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiowo Domagoj ‘doma’ Fancev Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims

The reigning champ, Heretics’ lowel, captained the Spanish organization through to a fantastic First Strike Europe win. Alongside this, he’s also claimed the MVP for his phenomenal individual performance – dominating as Sage with unorthodox playstyles and utility usage.

Undoubtedly Sentinel’s unsung hero, SicK is also one to watch. Always able to quickly adapt and mold his playstyle to the shift of the Valorant meta, the pro is continuously proving that he’s got what it takes to do it all, and more.

To find out why we think all 8 of these stars are worth a watch during 2021’s esport season, make sure to check out our video above!