 The best Valorant players to watch in 2021 | NA & EU Champions Tour - Dexerto
Valorant

The best Valorant players to watch in 2021 | NA & EU Champions Tour

Published: 4/Jan/2021 19:30 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 10:27

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Valorant Players to watch in 2021

It’s been a huge year for Valorant, with plenty of CSGO players making the switch to the up-and-coming esport. It looks like 2021 is going to be even bigger as rivalries heat up and audiences grow.

But who are the cream of the crop? We’ve handpicked the 8 Valorant players that you should be keeping an eye on ahead of the Champions Tour!

Despite only having been released in 2020, Valorant is already shaping up to be the hot esport of 2021 and beyond.

Below are our top 8 players that are bound to make waves in the New Year:

  1. Christian ‘lowel’ Garcia Antoran
  2. Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom
  3. Kirill ‘ANGE1’ Karasiowo
  4. Domagoj ‘doma’ Fancev
  5. Aleksander ‘zeek’ Zygmunt
  6. Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik
  7. Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan
  8. Hunter ‘SicK’ Mims

The reigning champ, Heretics’ lowel, captained the Spanish organization through to a fantastic First Strike Europe win. Alongside this, he’s also claimed the MVP for his phenomenal individual performance – dominating as Sage with unorthodox playstyles and utility usage.

Undoubtedly Sentinel’s unsung hero, SicK is also one to watch. Always able to quickly adapt and mold his playstyle to the shift of the Valorant meta, the pro is continuously proving that he’s got what it takes to do it all, and more.

To find out why we think all 8 of these stars are worth a watch during 2021’s esport season, make sure to check out our video above!

Esports

Rogue reveals meaning behind org’s logo redesign

Published: 4/Jan/2021 16:00

by Adam Fitch
Rogue Logo Rebrand
Rogue

Rogue

Rogue, the North American organization owned and operated by ReKTGlobal, have revealed their new logo to kick-off 2021.

Described as a modernization of their previous visual identity, the brand refresh is also supposed to reflect the team’s “relentless competitiveness” across the titles they compete in.

The change comes just weeks ahead of the start of Riot Games’ LEC beginning its 2021 campaign. The spring season of the European League of Legends competition launches on January 22nd.

The organization explained that they evolved in 2020 and, presumably, this is why they felt it was necessary to change how they’re represented for the foreseeable future.

Rogue Old and New Logos
Rogue
Rogue’s new logo (right) isn’t a huge departure from their old logo (left).

Rogue also competes in the Ultraliga, the Polish national league for League of Legends, and in Psyonix’s Rocket League. They saw regional success in 2020 in the LEC, placing first in the regular season of the summer split and booking their spot in the World Championship.

With the momentum we gained over the past year, we felt like this was the right time to reimagine the Rogue brand,” said Anna Baumann, executive vice president of esports at ReKTGlobal. “This process was both exciting and terrifying – we know how deep the passion and love for our brand runs in our fans, so we worked hard to keep the essence of the Rogue logo, while modernizing it.”

ReKTGlobal owns a number of other companies outside of Rogue, including Call of Duty League franchise London Royal Ravens, talent management firm TXG, content agency Greenlit, fan loyalty company Fullcube, and marketing firm Fearless.

Vikkstar London Royal Ravens co-owner
London Royal Ravens / Call of Duty League
Rogue’s sister brand London Royal Ravens received investment from YouTuber Vikkstar in November 2020.

This is the latest in a long line of rebrands that we’ve seen in esports in recent months. The likes of Korean League of Legends competition LCK, current LoL world champions DAMWON Gaming, UK teams EXCEL and Enclave, Spanish org Team Heretics, and CoD franchise Chicago Huntsmen have also recently updated their branding.

The trend of logo changes appears to be, at least partly, due to brands feeling that they’ve become outdated and that they need to make sure their visual identity aligns with what they’ve evolved into over the past few years. As the industry becomes increasingly professional, the demands for brands to stand out increases.