The Best Valorant Agents! - Dexerto

Riot Games’ Valorant currently has a cast of 14 very different Agents, with each bringing something unique to the game. Which ones are the best in the run-up to VCT, though?

Valorant has undergone some serious meta changes throughout its brief history, but there are some Agents that continue to stand head and shoulders above the rest.

From Astra to Viper, Brimstone to Raze, experts Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride, James ‘BanKs’ Banks and Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montainer weigh in on which Agents are the best on patch 2.09, and which ones we can expect to see during VCT.

